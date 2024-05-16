Open Menu

Drug Addicts To Be Made Useful Citizens Through Rehabilitation: Mashal Yousafzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Drug addicts to be made useful citizens through rehabilitation: Mashal Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Mashal Azam Yousafzai has announced that Peshawar would be made drug-free and measures would be taken to prevent begging and drug addiction.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that efforts were underway to increase the capacity of Zamong Kor, a rehabilitation center, with the cooperation of international organizations.

She emphasized that drug addicts should be monitored for one year after rehabilitation to prevent them from relapsing into drug addiction.

The CM's Advisor stressed that addicts should be provided with various skills and training to make them useful citizens.

She also called for strict measures to prevent drug use in educational institutions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women From

Recent Stories

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

1 hour ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

2 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

4 hours ago
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

5 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

17 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan