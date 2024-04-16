Drug peddler arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera police during the operation arrested the drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the operation against the drug peddlers and arrested the accused Muhammad Ashfaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Gilani town and recovered 3031 grams of hashish, 394 grams of ice and 385 grams of heroin from his possession.

Police registered the case against the drug peddler and started further investigation.