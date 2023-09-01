Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested With 5-kg Charas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A team of Shergarh police station conducted a raid and arrested notorious drug peddler, Mukhtar, besides recovering five kilogram charas from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused and sent him behind the bars.

Further investigation was underway.

