Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALAKHURD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A team of Shergarh police station conducted a raid and arrested notorious drug peddler, Mukhtar, besides recovering five kilogram charas from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused and sent him behind the bars.

Further investigation was underway.