Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the significance of extracurricular activities for both male and female students alongside their education.

Addressing the ceremony as a special guest at the 36th Annual Sports Day of Allama Iqbal Medical College, here on Wednesday, Rafique praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her commendation of the successful renal transplant of 11-year-old Mansoor at Jinnah Hospital. He also congratulated the students and faculty members who secured the first, second, and third positions in the various competitions held during the event.

Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Professor Syed Asghar Naqi, emphasized the importance of teamwork, which is a key lesson from sports activities.

He extended his congratulations to the officials responsible for organizing the Sports Day celebrations.

The sports day saw enthusiastic participation from both male and female students in events such as the chati race and tug-of-war, among other competitions. Medals and certificates of appreciation were awarded to students who achieved second and third place in these events.

A significant number of faculty members and students attended the ceremony, making it a memorable and successful event.