Drugs Peddler Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Muzaffarabad police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 1 kg heroin from his possession during an ongoing operation in the city.
Police said here on Tuesday,the team conducted raid at Mil Phattak ,Shershah road and held the accused Nawaz Ahmed.
Police registered case and launched investigation.
