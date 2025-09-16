Open Menu

Evacuation Operation Underway In Multan,Jalalpur Pirwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The evacuation operation was successfully ongoing in Multan and Jalalpur Pirwala as so far a total of 33,308 people along with 6,735 animals were rescued.

According to Rescue-1122 official data, in Multan tehsil, including City and Saddar, 34 people and 607 animals were rescued, while 1,144 affectees with 607 animals were evacuated from Jalalpur Pirwala during the last 24 hours.

The rescue operation was also underway at Dua Chowk, Maharaja Bhutta, Bahadurpur, Basti Khan Bela, Basti Jafra, Basti Beat Cage, Basti Ponta, Basti Mohana Sandila and Basti Karma Wali.

Rescue officials said that stranded people were being shifted to safer locations by boats and other resources.

They assured that no affected person would be left without protection after the natural calamity.

