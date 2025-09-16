DC presides over meeting regarding illegal mining

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsood presided over a meeting regarding illegal mining here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, and Additional Assistant.

Commissioners, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department, and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, heads of concerned departments gave detailed information about illegal mining in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat directed all concerned institutions to take immediate legal action against the elements involved in the illegal business, establish a permanent patrol system at sensitive places, and make the public aware of the issue.

