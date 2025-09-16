DC Presides Over Meeting Regarding Illegal Mining
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsood presided over a meeting regarding illegal mining here on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, and Additional Assistant.
Commissioners, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department, and other concerned officials.
During the meeting, heads of concerned departments gave detailed information about illegal mining in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat directed all concerned institutions to take immediate legal action against the elements involved in the illegal business, establish a permanent patrol system at sensitive places, and make the public aware of the issue.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..