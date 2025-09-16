Open Menu

DC Presides Over Meeting Regarding Illegal Mining

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM

DC presides over meeting regarding illegal mining

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsood presided over a meeting regarding illegal mining here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, and Additional Assistant.

Commissioners, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department, and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, heads of concerned departments gave detailed information about illegal mining in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat directed all concerned institutions to take immediate legal action against the elements involved in the illegal business, establish a permanent patrol system at sensitive places, and make the public aware of the issue.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

11 hours ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

11 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

11 hours ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

11 hours ago
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

11 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

11 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

11 hours ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

11 hours ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

11 hours ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan