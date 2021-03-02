Dry Weather Forecast
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast dry weather likely to persist in Capital during next 24 hours.
A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,however, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit- Baltistan, MET office reported.
Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -09, Astore -05, Kalam -04, Gupis -03, Parachinar, Kalat, Skardu and Bagrote -01.