Dry Weather Predicts Across Sukkur Division
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday had predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehrofetoze, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and its adjoining areas of the region.
