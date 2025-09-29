DSC Reviews Performance In Health Sector Orders Action Against Negligent Staff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, a meeting of the District Steering Committee (DSC) Monday reviewed health services and staff performance across the district.
The session, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.
District Monitoring Officer (Health) Zahid Hussain presented a detailed briefing on health indicators.
ADC General Bashir Khan directed officials to take strict departmental action against negligent and frequently absent health staff.
He stressed that the continuous supply of medicines and public services at all hospitals must be ensured, records of medicines and hospital supplies should be updated daily, and progress must be shared with the administration.
He further emphasized special focus on weak health indicators, preparation of an improvement plan for DHQ Hospital Timergara, better cleanliness, and provision of essential equipment, beds, stretchers, and other medical supplies.
It was also directed that surplus staff should be reallocated to understaffed facilities, and departmental action would be taken against employees marked present on rosters but found absent during inspections.
The meeting also reviewed the performance of the Population Welfare Department, where significant improvement was noted in several indicators.
Discussions covered health services, medical equipment, medicine availability, and staff attendance in DHQ Hospital Timergara, BHUs, THQs, and Category C and D hospitals.
The meeting was attended by District Monitoring Officer (Health) Zahid Hussain, Kanaan Pasha representing the District Population Welfare Officer, Dr. Sardar Hussain (DMS DHQ Hospital), representatives from Edhi Foundation, District Health Officer Niaz Afridi, Qasim Shah and Mursaleen from MDCA, and a representative of the District Accounts Officer.
