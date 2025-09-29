Governor Kundi offers condolences in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residences of political and social figures in Dera Ismail Khan to offer condolences over the demise of their family members.

The governor called on the family of Syed Mehrab Shirazi, district information secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Students Federation, to condole over the passing of his grandmother.

He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for patience for the bereaved family. PPP leaders Salar Hussain, Ghazanfar Shirazi, Safeer Shirazi and Shahid Shirazi were also present on the occasion.

Later, Governor Kundi visited Thalla Bhoora Shah to extend condolences to Syed Najamul Hassan Shah, widely known as Gullu Shah, on the death of his sister. He prayed for the deceased’s elevation in Jannah and for strength to the grieving family.

