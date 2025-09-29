(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Murree District Administration has imposed a three-month ban on all construction activities across the district, effective immediately, to promote eco-friendly measures, protect forests, and ensure a peaceful environment for residents.

A formal notification in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

According to the notification, the ban aims to safeguard public interest, preserve the natural environment, and maintain tranquility in the city.

The restriction will remain in place for three months or until the completion of the Murree Master Plan, as may be the case.