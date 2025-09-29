Pakistani youth must harness technology to strengthen National Defense: VC SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) “Wars in the modern era are no longer fought with tanks and ammunition, but with satellites and advanced technologies,” remarked Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, while addressing a solemn Defence Day ceremony titled “Celebrating Freedom, Honoring Sacrifice” held at Dr. A.M. Sheikh Auditorium Hall on Monday.

The event was organized by the Information Technology Centre as part of the Maarka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) and Defence Day commemorations.

He noted that Pakistani soldiers and youth, operating from within their homeland, successfully disrupted the enemy and plunged vast areas of India into darkness.

The Vice Chancellor urged students to pursue innovation and gain mastery over emerging technologies, enabling them to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s defense, prosperity, and future progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of the Information Technology Centre, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, said that the passion and enthusiasm of students reflected a promising future for Pakistan.

He stressed that by attaining expertise in information technology and advanced sciences, the youth could elevate Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Dr. Talpur encouraged students to dedicate themselves to research, innovation, and hard work, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s defense and economy.

The ceremony featured vibrant participation from students, who presented Na’at recitations, national songs, and speeches, followed by a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony to mark the day.

Distinguished faculty members including Dr. Mukhtiar Memon, Dr. Muhammad Pinjal Butt, Dr. Mubeena Pathan, Dr. Kavita, Dr. Suhni Abbasi, and Dr. Muhammad Arif Magsi were present on the occasion. The event proceedings were conducted by Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar.

The program concluded with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal distributing trophies, shields, and medals among students who excelled in various competitions and activities held as part of the Defence Day celebrations.

