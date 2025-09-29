Training Held For Polio Campaign In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot organised a training session at the District Health Development Centre Sialkot on Monday for Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs) and Area In-charges (AICs) in connection with the upcoming polio campaign scheduled in October 2025.
The session was chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA Sialkot Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry and attended by senior officials including the District Health Officer, Programme Director DHDC, and representatives of EPI.
The CEO directed UCMOs and AICs to fully equip themselves with proper training and ensure its effective implementation in the field. He urged participants to make dedicated efforts for the success of the polio campaign.
