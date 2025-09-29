Open Menu

Progress On 'Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology' Reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Oversight Committee of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha held a meeting

under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzaib Awan, at the Commissioner’s

Office conference room on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health (Development & Reforms) Baneesh Fatima,

Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Admin, and representatives of the

University of Health Sciences via video link.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Principal Sargodha Medical College Prof Muhammad Waris

Farooq, and engineers from Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP) were also

present.

The participants reviewed various matters to ensure the institute becomes functional at the earliest.

It was informed that steps were underway to form the board of Governors (BoG), while the process

of establishing a selection committee for the recruitment had also begun.

Progress was also noted on the approval of the hospital’s SNE and budget matters.

The meeting further examined OPD services, deployment of doctors, and other operational

issues.

The IDAP representatives briefed that 100 percent of the hospital’s construction work would be

completed by the end of November, while procurement of machinery and equipment is already

in progress.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan reiterated that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology was

a flagship project of the Punjab government, and its timely completion would be ensured to

provide quality healthcare facilities to the public.

It was also decided that the Oversight Committee would meet every 15 days to review

progress and take immediate steps to address any issues.

