Progress On 'Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology' Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Oversight Committee of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha held a meeting
under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzaib Awan, at the Commissioner’s
Office conference room on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health (Development & Reforms) Baneesh Fatima,
Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Admin, and representatives of the
University of Health Sciences via video link.
Director Development Bilal Hassan, Principal Sargodha Medical College Prof Muhammad Waris
Farooq, and engineers from Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP) were also
present.
The participants reviewed various matters to ensure the institute becomes functional at the earliest.
It was informed that steps were underway to form the board of Governors (BoG), while the process
of establishing a selection committee for the recruitment had also begun.
Progress was also noted on the approval of the hospital’s SNE and budget matters.
The meeting further examined OPD services, deployment of doctors, and other operational
issues.
The IDAP representatives briefed that 100 percent of the hospital’s construction work would be
completed by the end of November, while procurement of machinery and equipment is already
in progress.
Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan reiterated that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology was
a flagship project of the Punjab government, and its timely completion would be ensured to
provide quality healthcare facilities to the public.
It was also decided that the Oversight Committee would meet every 15 days to review
progress and take immediate steps to address any issues.
