Polio campaign to begin in Nankana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nankana Sahib Tasleem Akhtar Rao, on Monday said that the national anti-polio campaign will commence in the district from October 13 to 16.

According to details, the DC said that over 288,000 children will be administered polio drops.

The health department and other institutions have been instructed to ensure the campaign's success.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rohail Akhtar briefed the meeting on preparations, stating that 1198 teams, including 72 fixed and 1096 mobile teams, will administer polio drops to children under 5.

Tasleem Akhtar emphasized the importance of monitoring the campaign, with Additional DC and AC tasked with overseeing the effort.

Modern technology will be utilized to achieve the desired results in polio eradication efforts.

The meeting also reviewed dengue prevention measures and he instructed the relevant officers to ensure the checking of hotspots to prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for mosquito breeding.

The district administration is committed to eradicating polio and preventing dengue. With a comprehensive plan in place, the authorities are confident of achieving their goals and protecting the health of children in Nankana Sahib.

APP/kdh/378