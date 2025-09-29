Open Menu

Polio Campaign To Begin In Nankana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Polio campaign to begin in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nankana Sahib Tasleem Akhtar Rao, on Monday said that the national anti-polio campaign will commence in the district from October 13 to 16.

According to details, the DC said that over 288,000 children will be administered polio drops.

The health department and other institutions have been instructed to ensure the campaign's success.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rohail Akhtar briefed the meeting on preparations, stating that 1198 teams, including 72 fixed and 1096 mobile teams, will administer polio drops to children under 5.

Tasleem Akhtar emphasized the importance of monitoring the campaign, with Additional DC and AC tasked with overseeing the effort.

Modern technology will be utilized to achieve the desired results in polio eradication efforts.

The meeting also reviewed dengue prevention measures and he instructed the relevant officers to ensure the checking of hotspots to prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for mosquito breeding.

The district administration is committed to eradicating polio and preventing dengue. With a comprehensive plan in place, the authorities are confident of achieving their goals and protecting the health of children in Nankana Sahib.

APP/kdh/378

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

13 minutes ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

51 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

1 hour ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

1 hour ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

2 hours ago
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dos ..

How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first ai ..

RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery ..

TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan ..

Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fee ..

Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan