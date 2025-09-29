Polio Campaign To Begin In Nankana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nankana Sahib Tasleem Akhtar Rao, on Monday said that the national anti-polio campaign will commence in the district from October 13 to 16.
According to details, the DC said that over 288,000 children will be administered polio drops.
The health department and other institutions have been instructed to ensure the campaign's success.
Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rohail Akhtar briefed the meeting on preparations, stating that 1198 teams, including 72 fixed and 1096 mobile teams, will administer polio drops to children under 5.
Tasleem Akhtar emphasized the importance of monitoring the campaign, with Additional DC and AC tasked with overseeing the effort.
Modern technology will be utilized to achieve the desired results in polio eradication efforts.
The meeting also reviewed dengue prevention measures and he instructed the relevant officers to ensure the checking of hotspots to prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for mosquito breeding.
The district administration is committed to eradicating polio and preventing dengue. With a comprehensive plan in place, the authorities are confident of achieving their goals and protecting the health of children in Nankana Sahib.
APP/kdh/378
Recent Stories
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani youth must harness technology to strengthen National Defense: VC SAU56 seconds ago
-
Polio campaign to begin in Nankana59 seconds ago
-
Cabinet approved policy to bring jobs and opportunities for youth: Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
KP By-elections: polling on 24 vacant seats scheduled for October 191 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi offers condolences in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy13 minutes ago
-
Training held for polio campaign in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
All construction works banned in Murree till finalization of city's master plan21 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk to mark "International Day of Awareness of Food Loss & Waste" held21 minutes ago
-
Mashhood launches National Youth Employment Policy to boost jobs, green economy21 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign extended till Oct 121 minutes ago
-
Lucky investments Wins “Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year”21 minutes ago