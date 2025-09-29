Mashhood launches National Youth Employment Policy to boost jobs, green economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday the government was opening new avenues of employment for youth both at home and abroad, with countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Turkiye, and Belarus offering opportunities for Pakistani workers.

Unveiling the salient features of the National Youth Employment Policy (NYEP) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Monday, he announced a comprehensive package of measures, including overseas employment opportunities for up to 1.8 million Pakistani youth, establishment of employment exchanges in every district, registration of new businesses, and the launch of green jobs to productively engage young people. “The doors of opportunities have opened internationally, and we are preparing our youth to fully benefit from them,” he remarked.

Rana Mashhood said that despite the enormous challenges posed by recent floods, Pakistan had gained recognition at the international level, creating new prospects for collaboration in education, skills, and employment. He underlined that the policy, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the PDM government, had now been further strengthened to ensure continuity and greater impact.

Highlighting the scope of the policy, he said it was designed for all segments of youth, whether enrolled in schools, colleges and universities, or those who are currently out of the education system.

“Every young Pakistani must be given the chance to shape a dignified life,” he said, adding that women would be an integral part of employment programmes up to 2029.

He informed that a dedicated committee on technical education and IT, headed by the Prime Minister, meets every two months to review progress and expand initiatives to reduce unemployment. He said that along with providing overseas job opportunities, the policy would equip young people with essential language and professional skills.

Rana Mashhood announced that ten new businesses would be registered to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. He added that youth involved in negative activities would also be rehabilitated and provided constructive opportunities under initiatives like green jobs. He said that employment exchanges were being established in every district to facilitate job seekers not only through online platforms but also through doorstep services.

The Chairman said that the National Youth Employment Policy is a landmark step to address unemployment, empower the young generation, and transform them into a driving force for Pakistan’s progress.