KP By-elections: Polling On 24 Vacant Seats Scheduled For October 19
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The process of third phase of by-elections for vacant local government seats in various categories across village councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway.
The Election Commission has set September 29, the final date for withdrawal of nomination papers.
Accordinv to the spokesperson of Provincial Election Commission, elections will be held on 24 vacant seats across 11 districts, including Charsadda, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra.
The final list of candidates along with their election symbols will be issued on September 30.
Polling will take place on October 19, while the returning officers will announce the final results on October 22.
