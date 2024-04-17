Due Recent Rains, Flood Risk Of Spreading Dengue Cases In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Due to the recent rains and floods, the risk of dengue spread in the province has increased and for this, the health department has prepared an action plan to prevent dengue, and a letter in this connection has been sent to the Chief Secretary for approval.
According to the plan, a multi-sectoral approach has been adopted to control dengue, the Director of Public Health said. Attention will be paid to the timely destruction of dengue larvae to control the disease, Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Rugani said.
The decision to allocate 1,240 beds in government hospitals for dengue patients, Dr.
Irshad Rugani, Director of Public Health said.
He disclosed that 300 beds would be allocated for dengue patients in the government hospitals of Peshawar.
MTI Hospital will also allocate a separate ward for dengue patients, Director of Public Health, Dr. Irshad Roghani informed.
A Dengue control room will also be established in the Directorate of General Health Services, the Director of Public Health said.
The services of the Local Government Department and PDMA will be obtained for the prevention of dengue, Dr. Irshad Roghani said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP launches crackdown against vehicles without fitness certificate, using gas cylinders6 minutes ago
-
Renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian remembered on birth anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Two held,54 kg drugs recovered26 minutes ago
-
Matriculation Exam to start on Thursday36 minutes ago
-
Matriculation Exam to start on Wednesday46 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over loss of life in accident near Sehwan46 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, partly cloudy in most KP districts56 minutes ago
-
Awareness Campaign: Anti Dengue week commences in Multan56 minutes ago
-
Coach-oil tanker collision, on Indus Highway claims 7 lives1 hour ago
-
Dacoits snatch motorcycle, cash from citizen1 hour ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister calls on Chairman Senate12 hours ago
-
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors12 hours ago