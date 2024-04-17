Open Menu

Due Recent Rains, Flood Risk Of Spreading Dengue Cases In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Due recent rains, flood risk of spreading dengue cases in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Due to the recent rains and floods, the risk of dengue spread in the province has increased and for this, the health department has prepared an action plan to prevent dengue, and a letter in this connection has been sent to the Chief Secretary for approval.

According to the plan, a multi-sectoral approach has been adopted to control dengue, the Director of Public Health said. Attention will be paid to the timely destruction of dengue larvae to control the disease, Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Rugani said.

The decision to allocate 1,240 beds in government hospitals for dengue patients, Dr.

Irshad Rugani, Director of Public Health said.

He disclosed that 300 beds would be allocated for dengue patients in the government hospitals of Peshawar.

MTI Hospital will also allocate a separate ward for dengue patients, Director of Public Health, Dr. Irshad Roghani informed.

A Dengue control room will also be established in the Directorate of General Health Services, the Director of Public Health said.

The services of the Local Government Department and PDMA will be obtained for the prevention of dengue, Dr. Irshad Roghani said.

