'Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan envoy of peace' program organized at Fatima Jinnah Women University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers at the inaugural session of seminar titled "Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan envoy of peace" on Monday stressed the need of socio-economic independence of women to counter the prevalent challenges like hatred, extremism, violence and terrorism.

The three-day seminar organized at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) by the Punjab Government, is first of the series of programs to be held with the objective to highlight the role of women for establishing a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan was the chief guest while Minister Women Development Punjab, Mrs. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana was the guest of honor.

Ali Muhammad Khan addressing the seminar said,"Women are natural leaders and they have the key to peace and development of a nation".

The time has come for young women to realize their potential and skills. Valuable role of women within family and the society to counter extremism and terrorism cannot be denied, he added.

Ashifa Riaz Fatyana talked about the importance of women as catalysts of change in the society. She said the women constitute half of population of the country and therefore have a significant role to play in the societal development. She also elaborated the article 23 and 24 of Constitution of Pakistan that states about elimination of all types of discrimination particularly gender discrimination.

Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said,"Both women and men are equal and respectable in term of human dignity and islam is the religion that elevates the status of women and draw attention towards the pivotal role,a women can play in strengthening the society and the state".

She said the commendable initiative taken by the government to build a fundamentally strong nation and empowering women could lead the society sustainable and prosperous pathway. She briefed the audience about core values of the university that leads towards women empowerment.She also underlined the need to revise the strategies to ensure women participation in decision making.

VC, Lahore College for Women University, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza on the occasion said,"The participation of women for the progress of any country is undeniable". "education is the basic requirement to empower women economically, socially and politically and for that the women universities are playing a vital role",she added.

She shed light on the 'Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan vision 2020' to empower community. She also stressed the power of women to bring a revolution in the society in a smooth manner.

She further talked about leadership and soft skills and urged the women to believe in themselves and utilize their potentials to bring change.

A large number of faculty members, academics and students attended the event. At the end, the VC and chief guest awarded university souvenirs to the worthy guests as a token of appreciation for gracing the occasion.