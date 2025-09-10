Open Menu

Dumper Hits Motorcyclist To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Dumper hits motorcyclist to death

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist died here on Wednesday when a dumper truck hit him on the G.T. road due to overspeeding.

The rescue sources said that a man identified as Fiaz Husain (52) died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

APP/ghh/378

