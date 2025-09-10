Dumper Hits Motorcyclist To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM
HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist died here on Wednesday when a dumper truck hit him on the G.T. road due to overspeeding.
The rescue sources said that a man identified as Fiaz Husain (52) died on the spot.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.
APP/ghh/378
