Dumper hits motorcyclist to death

(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist died here on Wednesday when a dumper truck hit him on the G.T. road due to overspeeding.

The rescue sources said that a man identified as Fiaz Husain (52) died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

