Islamabad welcomes changing weather:shift in lifestyle,wardrobe and health concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) As the weather changes in the capital, residents of Islamabad are shifting their lifestyles with the arrival of cooler, pleasant days this September, after an unusually mild summer due to heavy rains and floods across the country.

In markets across the city, people have stopped buying summer clothes, reduced the use of air conditioners, and turned instead to light spring attire, outdoor tea gatherings, and natural ventilation. The seasonal shift has also brought rising cases of flu and allergies, raising health concerns among citizens.

This year’s summer has been very different from the past. Due to heavy rains and devastating floods across the country, many areas suffered immense damage and loss. However, in Islamabad, the frequent monsoon showers kept the city’s weather far cooler than usual.

Residents noted that the capital did not experience the same prolonged heat spells seen in earlier years. Particularly from August onwards, Islamabad enjoyed a much more pleasant climate compared to previous summers, with refreshing rain showers and breezy evenings replacing the usual suffocating heat.

The once-busy summer wear stalls in local markets are witnessing fewer customers. Shopkeepers at Centaurus Mall, Aabpara, and G-9 Karachi Company report that demand for summer clothes has dropped significantly, with residents now leaning towards light spring attire.

“People are no longer buying cotton T-shirts or shorts like they used to in July and August. Customers are now looking for full-sleeve shirts, light jackets, and mid-season outfits,” said a shop owner at F-10 Markaz.

Seasonal changes have always impacted consumer behavior, but this year the shift appears earlier and more noticeable.

Along with clothing, everyday lifestyle habits are also undergoing changes. Residents who were dependent on air conditioners and fans just weeks ago are now switching them off, relying instead on natural ventilation.

The evenings have grown cooler, allowing families to gather outdoors for tea rather than staying confined indoors under cooling appliances. Tea stalls and cafés in Islamabad’s F-6 and F-7 sectors have reported an increase in customers.

“Sales of hot tea and coffee rise the moment evenings turn pleasant,” said a café manager in Jinnah Super. “People love to enjoy a hot cup when the air gets crisp.”

The shift away from AC use has also provided some financial relief to households long burdened by high electricity bills during peak summer months.

Many families expressed happiness at being able to cut down on electricity consumption, which surged during July’s heatwave. The use of ceiling fans has also declined as people prefer open windows to enjoy the cool evening breeze.

However, the seasonal transition is not without its challenges. Doctors in Islamabad warn that the sudden change in temperature is causing health issues, particularly flu, fever, sore throats, and seasonal allergies.

“The body takes time to adjust to fluctuating weather. Children and elderly people are more prone to viral infections during this time,” said Dr. Khalid, a physician at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). He advised residents to keep warm during mornings and evenings, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid excessive exposure to chilly winds.

Parents are particularly concerned about school-going children, who are more likely to catch colds when temperatures drop suddenly. Schools in sectors G and F have advised parents to dress children in full sleeved,properly covered clothing during morning assemblies. Pharmacies across the city also report an increase in sales of flu medicine, cough syrups, and herbal remedies.

Despite the health risks, most residents welcome the shift in weather with optimism. After enduring a long summer marked by intense heat in previous years, Islamabadian are grateful for the comfort that cooler temperatures bring. Parks such as Fatima Jinnah Park and Shakarparian are once again filling with families enjoying evening walks, cycling, and open-air gatherings.

Weather experts predict that the coming weeks will bring even cooler nights, pushing people further towards warm clothing and hot beverages. Markets are already preparing for a surge in demand for shawls, sweaters, and jackets. “The change is refreshing,” said a resident of I-8. “It feels like the city is coming back to life after months of unbearable heat.”

Islamabad’s changing weather, therefore, is more than just a seasonal shift. It reflects in the way people dress, the food and drinks they consume, their spending habits, and even their health routines. For now, the city stands at the intersection of summer and autumn, enjoying the best of both worlds — warm sunshine during the day and crisp, cool evenings that bring relief and comfort to its residents.

