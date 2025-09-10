Open Menu

Renovation Of Clock Tower Markets To Start Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district administration would start a mega project of renovation of all the eight bazaars of Clock tower chowk by the end of current month.

This was disclosed in a meeting held to discuss the project chaired by the Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Gas, WASA officials were also present.

The commissioner was briefed in detail on the beautification plan of all markets.The renovation project will be completed phase wise.The up-gradation of all parks, chowks, and green belts was also a part of the mega project. All electricity, gas, WASA facilities will be made underground in eight bazaars.

The commissioner said that the clock tower was a historical building, and possible resources will be provided for its preservation and beautification.

