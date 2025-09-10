KP Govt Imposes Ban On Teachers' Tansfers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has imposed a complete ban on all types of teacher postings and transfers effective from September 10.
According to the Education Department, the decision has been taken as academic activities have resumed after summer vacations, and any transfer at this stage could disrupt the learning process.
Teachers belonging to all cadres have been directed not to approach the office of the Minister for Education or the Secretariat for transfer requests.
The department has further warned that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to seek transfers during the ban.
It has also been made mandatory for all district offices to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Transfers will only be allowed once a year during vacations, strictly under the e-transfer policy.
The Education Minister urged teachers to focus their full attention on the education of children now that schools have reopened, emphasizing that uninterrupted learning must remain the top priority.
Recent Stories
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School closures extended in flood affected areas of Kot Momin5 minutes ago
-
KP Govt imposes ban on teachers' tansfers5 minutes ago
-
WSSC continues drainage channel cleaning drive15 minutes ago
-
Special ward set up to tackle post-flood diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital15 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police announce crackdown on TikTok vulgarity, weapon display, timber mafia and drug dealer ..15 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp provides healthcare to 325 patients25 minutes ago
-
District admin evacuates 14,115 flood affected people : DC25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 244,900 cusecs water35 minutes ago
-
FJWU leads strategic workshop to elevate Pakistani universities to global standards55 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara emphasis to prioritize people-centric projects2 hours ago
-
Food authorities raid restaurants, fast food outlets for selling substandard edibles2 hours ago
-
Terrorist attack on Aba Shaheed Police Station foiled2 hours ago