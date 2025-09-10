Open Menu

Kashmiris Never Accept Kashmir As Part Of India, But Occupation: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Kashmiris never accept Kashmir as part of India, but occupation: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and no Kashmiri has accepted it as a part of India, but considers it under illegal Indian occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the oppressed people of Kashmir want a peaceful solution in accordance with UN resolutions and lasting peace in the region.

He said that for peaceful relations, India must create a conducive atmosphere, which includes withdrawing the August 5, 2019, actions in the occupied territory, releasing all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyet leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory, and withdrawing Indian troops from Kashmir.

The statement said the Kashmir dispute has been pending with the United Nations for several decades, and Indian legislation cannot alter its disputed status through illegal laws, military might, or Hindutva-driven policies.

The APHC condemned the systematic killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the victim families.

The statement deplored that on one hand, India has let loose its troops to kill Kashmiris and arrest them for their righteous demand, while on the other, it has intensified attempts to disempower the Muslim majority by permanently settling Indian Hindus and granting voting rights to non-local labourers and Indian forces’ personnel in the territory.

The APHC urged the UN and international human rights organizations to play their role in preventing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory and in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

