Rescue team saves child from drowning in flood water

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A Rescue 1122 team saved a 13-year-old boy from drowning in floodwaters near Sheraza Pattan, Tehsil Tandlianwala, on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the child, Ali Husnain, was crossing the flooded area with buffaloes when he fell into deep water.The Rescue-1122 team deployed at flood relief camp in Mouza Sheraza Pattan immediately rushed to the scene and rescued the boy.

The spokesperson added that Rescue 1122's flood relief operations were ongoing in the affected areas, including Marri Pattan, Sheraza Pattan, Mouza Alam Shah, Jhumra, 618-GB, and Bhalley Shah—part of the Ravi River's riverine belt in the tehsil.

So far, rescue teams had safely evacuated 971 people stranded by floodwaters in the tehsil. Trained personnel equipped with nine boats continue to carry out rescue missions in the riverside areas.

The spokesperson urged the public to always share their current location with the Rescue Control Room during emergencies to ensure timely assistance.