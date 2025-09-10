ZFA Distributes School Supplies To Orphaned Students:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Zakat Foundation of America (ZFA) on Wednesday distributed school supplies to orphaned students during a ceremony held at Government Girls High School, Chak No. 1126-SB, Tehsil Sillanwali.
According to ZFA Field Officer Hammad Rajpoot, the items distributed included a full year's worth of notebooks, school bags, stationery, water bottles, lunch boxes, and other essential educational materials. The beneficiaries included over 100 orphaned boys and girls from both government and private schools across various surrounding villages.
During the event, Shazia Naz, Orphan Support Coordinator at ZFA, highlighted the importance of education while engaging with parents and guardians.
She emphasized that the foundation is active in over 50 countries, working to support education and assist those in need.
Shazia Naz also underscored the educational needs of orphaned children and reaffirmed ZFA's commitment to providing quality education and support to vulnerable communities.
The initiative was warmly welcomed by the children and their widowed mothers, who expressed their gratitude to the Zakat Foundation of America. They also called for continued efforts to support education and child welfare in the future.
Recent Stories
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ZFA distributes school supplies to orphaned students:3 minutes ago
-
School closures extended in flood affected areas of Kot Momin13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt imposes ban on teachers' tansfers13 minutes ago
-
WSSC continues drainage channel cleaning drive23 minutes ago
-
Special ward set up to tackle post-flood diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital23 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police announce crackdown on TikTok vulgarity, weapon display, timber mafia and drug dealer ..23 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp provides healthcare to 325 patients33 minutes ago
-
District admin evacuates 14,115 flood affected people : DC33 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 244,900 cusecs water43 minutes ago
-
FJWU leads strategic workshop to elevate Pakistani universities to global standards1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Hazara emphasis to prioritize people-centric projects2 hours ago
-
Food authorities raid restaurants, fast food outlets for selling substandard edibles2 hours ago