ZFA Distributes School Supplies To Orphaned Students:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ZFA distributes school supplies to orphaned students:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Zakat Foundation of America (ZFA) on Wednesday distributed school supplies to orphaned students during a ceremony held at Government Girls High School, Chak No. 1126-SB, Tehsil Sillanwali.

According to ZFA Field Officer Hammad Rajpoot, the items distributed included a full year's worth of notebooks, school bags, stationery, water bottles, lunch boxes, and other essential educational materials. The beneficiaries included over 100 orphaned boys and girls from both government and private schools across various surrounding villages.

During the event, Shazia Naz, Orphan Support Coordinator at ZFA, highlighted the importance of education while engaging with parents and guardians.

She emphasized that the foundation is active in over 50 countries, working to support education and assist those in need.

Shazia Naz also underscored the educational needs of orphaned children and reaffirmed ZFA's commitment to providing quality education and support to vulnerable communities.

The initiative was warmly welcomed by the children and their widowed mothers, who expressed their gratitude to the Zakat Foundation of America. They also called for continued efforts to support education and child welfare in the future.

