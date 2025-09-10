Open Menu

Over 2,000 Young Cricketers Participate In Lahore Qalandars Talent Hunt Trials

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Over 2,000 young cricketers participate in Lahore Qalandars talent hunt trials

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Kohat sports Complex has turned into a hub of cricketing excitement as Lahore Qalandars, one of the leading Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, holds selection trials under its Talent Hunt Program to discover the next generation of cricket stars.

More than 2,000 aspiring cricketers from across the country have so far registered and showcased their skills in the trials.

A large number of participants belong to remote and tribal areas, including North and South Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, and Khyber.

To support the young athletes, free accommodation and meals have been arranged for 500 players at the Kohat Sports Complex hostel.

A spokesperson for Lahore Qalandars said the program aims to provide equal opportunities to talented youth and nurture them into future national players through professional training and guidance.

He added that the franchise has already unearthed stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

The enthusiasm of the youth during the trials highlights the program’s growing impact, raising hopes that it will produce more world-class cricketers for Pakistan.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical floo ..

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA

45 seconds ago
 Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over n ..

Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

4 hours ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

11 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

11 hours ago
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

16 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

17 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

16 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

16 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

16 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan