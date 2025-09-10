Over 2,000 Young Cricketers Participate In Lahore Qalandars Talent Hunt Trials
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Kohat sports Complex has turned into a hub of cricketing excitement as Lahore Qalandars, one of the leading Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, holds selection trials under its Talent Hunt Program to discover the next generation of cricket stars.
More than 2,000 aspiring cricketers from across the country have so far registered and showcased their skills in the trials.
A large number of participants belong to remote and tribal areas, including North and South Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, and Khyber.
To support the young athletes, free accommodation and meals have been arranged for 500 players at the Kohat Sports Complex hostel.
A spokesperson for Lahore Qalandars said the program aims to provide equal opportunities to talented youth and nurture them into future national players through professional training and guidance.
He added that the franchise has already unearthed stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.
The enthusiasm of the youth during the trials highlights the program’s growing impact, raising hopes that it will produce more world-class cricketers for Pakistan.
APP/ar-adi
Recent Stories
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA45 seconds ago
-
Over 1.4 mln consumers' electricity restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division1 minute ago
-
Over 2,000 young cricketers participate in Lahore Qalandars talent hunt trials2 minutes ago
-
ZFA distributes school supplies to orphaned students:12 minutes ago
-
School closures extended in flood affected areas of Kot Momin22 minutes ago
-
KP Govt imposes ban on teachers' tansfers22 minutes ago
-
WSSC continues drainage channel cleaning drive32 minutes ago
-
Special ward set up to tackle post-flood diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital32 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police announce crackdown on TikTok vulgarity, weapon display, timber mafia and drug dealer ..32 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp provides healthcare to 325 patients42 minutes ago
-
District admin evacuates 14,115 flood affected people : DC42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 244,900 cusecs water52 minutes ago