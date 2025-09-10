Over 2,000 young cricketers participate in Lahore Qalandars talent hunt trials

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Kohat sports Complex has turned into a hub of cricketing excitement as Lahore Qalandars, one of the leading Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, holds selection trials under its Talent Hunt Program to discover the next generation of cricket stars.

More than 2,000 aspiring cricketers from across the country have so far registered and showcased their skills in the trials.

A large number of participants belong to remote and tribal areas, including North and South Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, and Khyber.

To support the young athletes, free accommodation and meals have been arranged for 500 players at the Kohat Sports Complex hostel.

A spokesperson for Lahore Qalandars said the program aims to provide equal opportunities to talented youth and nurture them into future national players through professional training and guidance.

He added that the franchise has already unearthed stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

The enthusiasm of the youth during the trials highlights the program’s growing impact, raising hopes that it will produce more world-class cricketers for Pakistan.

APP/ar-adi