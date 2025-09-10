Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches 20-truck Convoy Of Relief Goods To Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM

NDMA dispatches 20-truck convoy of relief goods to Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A convoy of 20 trucks loaded with relief supplies was dispatched by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to Punjab on Wednesday, with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) set to manage the distribution.

The relief goods, comprising heaters, folding beds, mattresses, and quilts, were sent from NDMA’s Islamabad warehouse in accordance with directives issued by the Prime Minister.

This latest dispatch follows an earlier operation on September 9, when NDMA sent a convoy of 10 trucks loaded with blankets and water cans, which were also handed over to PDMA Punjab.

So far, NDMA has provided a total of 1,660 tons of relief assistance to the Punjab province. The aid includes blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 boats.

The NDMA reaffirmed its close coordination with civil and military institutions and emphasized its active monitoring of ongoing relief efforts to ensure timely and effective support for affected communities.

Recent Stories

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical floo ..

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA

32 minutes ago
 Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over n ..

Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

5 hours ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

11 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

11 hours ago
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

16 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

18 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

16 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

16 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

16 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan