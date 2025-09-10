NDMA Dispatches 20-truck Convoy Of Relief Goods To Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A convoy of 20 trucks loaded with relief supplies was dispatched by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to Punjab on Wednesday, with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) set to manage the distribution.
The relief goods, comprising heaters, folding beds, mattresses, and quilts, were sent from NDMA’s Islamabad warehouse in accordance with directives issued by the Prime Minister.
This latest dispatch follows an earlier operation on September 9, when NDMA sent a convoy of 10 trucks loaded with blankets and water cans, which were also handed over to PDMA Punjab.
So far, NDMA has provided a total of 1,660 tons of relief assistance to the Punjab province. The aid includes blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 boats.
The NDMA reaffirmed its close coordination with civil and military institutions and emphasized its active monitoring of ongoing relief efforts to ensure timely and effective support for affected communities.
