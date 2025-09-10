Over 1.4 mln consumers' electricity restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Wednesday released its latest report regarding electricity restoration in flood-hit areas, confirming that over 1.4 million consumers have had their supply restored while work continues for the remaining users.

According to the Power Division’s latest report, overall, a total of 51 grid stations and 526 feeders were affected. So far, 286 feeders have been fully restored, while 233 are partially operational. Out of 1,713,786 affected consumers, electricity has been restored to 1,429,415.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), and Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) have resumed partial or full operations, with Swat, Swabi, and D.I.Khan fully restored and other areas expected to recover within days.

In PESCO-managed areas, including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and DI Khan, 12 grid stations and 91 feeders were impacted by the floods. Out of these, 86 feeders have been fully restored, while 5 have been partially restored. As a result, electricity has been restored to 461,049 out of 463,375 consumers. Restoration work for the remaining consumers is expected to be completed by September 11-12.

In GEPCO’s jurisdiction, 11 grid stations and 103 feeders were affected. Out of these, 96 feeders have been fully restored, while 7 have been partially restored, enabling the restoration of power supply to 734,186 out of 735,987 consumers.

Restoration for the remaining will be carried out as soon as the floodwater recedes.

In LESCO-controlled areas, including Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib, 67 feeders were affected. Among them, 60 feeders have been fully restored and 07 partially restored. Electricity has been restored for 66,385 out of 73,734 affected consumers. Full restoration is expected by September 10. Power restoration in Lahore and Sheikhupura is already complete.

Similarly, in FESCO’s areas covering Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and D.I. Khan, 28 grid stations and 81 feeders were affected. Of these, 22 feeders have been fully restored and 55 partially restored.

Electricity has been restored for 97,761 out of 202,436 affected consumers, with full restoration expected by September 11 once the water level recedes.

In MEPCO's domain, 163 feeders were affected, with 5 fully and 155 partially restored. Electricity has been restored for 18,191 out of 182,815 affected consumers; full restoration will commence as floodwaters recede.

In TESCO areas, particularly in North Waziristan and Khyber, 18 feeders were affected. So far, 14 feeders have been fully restored and 4 partially restored, enabling the restoration of power to 28,178 out of 31,774 affected consumers. The remaining 3,596 consumers are expected to have their electricity restored by September 15.

Meanwhile, in HAZECO’s Mansehra region, all three affected feeders have been fully restored. The Power Division is working tirelessly to ensure full restoration as soon as possible to bring relief to all affected areas.