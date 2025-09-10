School closures extended in flood affected areas of Kot Momin

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem,has announced an extension of school closures in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin for an additional four days.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, the educational institutions in the affected areas will remain closed until September 13.

Spokesperson for DC office informed that the decision aimed to ensure the safety of students and staff in the aftermath of the floods.

He said that private schools in 41 flood-affected villages will also remain closed during this period, adding that other schools and colleges in the area will resume classes today, with efforts underway to restore normalcy in educational activities as soon as possible.

"The administration is prioritizing the safety and well-being of students while working to minimize disruptions to the academic Calendar", the spokesperson added.