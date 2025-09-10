School Closures Extended In Flood Affected Areas Of Kot Momin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem,has announced an extension of school closures in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin for an additional four days.
According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, the educational institutions in the affected areas will remain closed until September 13.
Spokesperson for DC office informed that the decision aimed to ensure the safety of students and staff in the aftermath of the floods.
He said that private schools in 41 flood-affected villages will also remain closed during this period, adding that other schools and colleges in the area will resume classes today, with efforts underway to restore normalcy in educational activities as soon as possible.
"The administration is prioritizing the safety and well-being of students while working to minimize disruptions to the academic Calendar", the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School closures extended in flood affected areas of Kot Momin3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt imposes ban on teachers' tansfers3 minutes ago
-
WSSC continues drainage channel cleaning drive13 minutes ago
-
Special ward set up to tackle post-flood diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital13 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police announce crackdown on TikTok vulgarity, weapon display, timber mafia and drug dealer ..13 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp provides healthcare to 325 patients23 minutes ago
-
District admin evacuates 14,115 flood affected people : DC23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 244,900 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
FJWU leads strategic workshop to elevate Pakistani universities to global standards53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara emphasis to prioritize people-centric projects2 hours ago
-
Food authorities raid restaurants, fast food outlets for selling substandard edibles2 hours ago
-
Terrorist attack on Aba Shaheed Police Station foiled2 hours ago