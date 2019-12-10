UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Government Closely Monitoring HR Situation In IOJK: Senior Netherlands Official

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Dutch government closely monitoring HR situation in IOJK: Senior Netherlands official

Dutch government was closely monitoring the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and expressed concerns on the continuous curfew and information blackout in the valley for over 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Dutch government was closely monitoring the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and expressed concerns on the continuous curfew and information blackout in the valley for over 120 days.

Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Netherlands, Thijs van der Plas said this while leading the Dutch delegation during the 7th round of Pakistan-The Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in The Hague on December 9.

Special Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid led the Pakistan delegation, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change and people-to-people exchanges, as well as developments in their respective regions.

The Dutch side was briefed on the Indian government's aggressive posturing after its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, by changing the internationally recognized disputed status of IOJK and seeking to alter its demographic structure.

The Dutch side was also apprised about the gross violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian Occupation Forces in the IOJK.

It was emphasized that the world must play its role in helping to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and facilitating a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Thijs van der Plas hoped that the matter would be resolved soon through dialogue.

While expressing satisfaction at the friendly and cordial nature of bilateral ties, the two sides agreed that regular high-level interactions were essential for further deepening bilateral ties and mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The Pakistan side stated that it was looking forward to the visit by the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag, along with a trade delegation in the near future to give further boost to commercial ties between the two countries.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at the international fora, including at the UN and agreed to continue supporting each other.

The special secretary briefed the Dutch side on the political and economic developments in Pakistan, including the improved business climate and ease of doing business and encouraged Dutch side to take advantage of the investment opportunities created by business-friendly policies of the government.

Tje special secretary also highlighted the benefit of GSP plus for Pakistan and the EU.

The two delegations exchanged views on important global and regional issues.

The special secretary apprised the Dutch side of Pakistan's role in highlighting the global rise of Xenophobia, particularly Islamophobia, through promoting inter-faith harmony at various global fora. He said the two sides needed to work jointly in this regard.

The Dutch side was also briefed on Pakistan's efforts aimed at supporting the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

It was emphasized that a politically negotiated settlement, led and owned by Afghans, was the only viable way forward. The Dutch side appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

Thijs van der Plas gave an overview of the developments in the European region, including Brexit.

Pakistan's efforts to promote religious tolerance especially in the wake of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor were appreciated by the Dutch side.

The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Resolution World United Nations Business Europe Visit Rashid Jammu The Hague Van Netherlands Brexit August December Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

23 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

53 minutes ago

Iran says no shortage of medicine despite U.S. san ..

52 seconds ago

EPA Sindh seizes over 50 kg banned plastic bags

54 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador Says Trade With Serbia Should R ..

57 seconds ago

Mithi Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.