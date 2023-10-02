Open Menu

Dy.Commissioner To Hold Khuli Kachehri On Oct 4

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Dy.Commissioner to hold Khuli Kachehri on Oct 4

On the Special directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad is to hold an open court in Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday at 11 am

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :On the Special directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad is to hold an open court in Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday at 11 am.

According to a handout issued here, Deputy Commissioner would listen public complaints related to District accounts office and take remedial measures.

