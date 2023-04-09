Close
Easter Celebrated In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Christian Community of Bahawalpur celebrated Easter with religious enthusiasm here on Sunday.

The main service was held at Saint Dominic Church in Model Town-A Church where a large number of Christians prayed.

Easter Bunny and Easter Eggs were the main festivities of the event.

Christians believe, according to the Scripture, that Jesus came back to life or was raised from the dead three days after his death on the cross.

District Police had made foolproof security arrangements at all the churches.

