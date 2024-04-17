Open Menu

EC Announces Election Schedule For PP-269

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

EC announces election schedule for PP-269

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan announced election schedule for PP-269 on Wednesday.

According to notification, candidates will submit their nomination papers from April 22 to 24.

Scrutiny of papers will be conducted on April 25.

Appeals regarding the nomination papers will be submitted by April 27 and decisions on appeals made by April 29.

Candidates will be allotted symbols on first of May.

Polling for the by-election will be held on May 18.

The Election Commission has appointed Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali as District Returning Officer.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar will perform duty as Returning Officer on polling day of the by-election.

More Stories From Pakistan