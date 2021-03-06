UrduPoint.com
ECP Asked To Stop Notification Of Yousaf Gillani's Victory

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

ECP asked to stop notification of Yousaf Gillani's victory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the notification of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani as returned candidate to Senate seat from the Federal capital.

Talking to media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Bukhari said that everyone knows the objective behind the Gillani 's son meeting on which a video was also leaked later.

Farrukh Habib said that the whole nation is fully aware of the leaked video of Yousuf Raza Gillani's son in which he informs method of spoiling vote in Senate polls.

He asked the Election Commission to fix the petition for early hearing. He said that legal action should be taken against Maryam Nawaz for her statement regarding ticket circulation. He said that it was the responsibility of Election Commission to stop corrupt practices.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Bukhari said a huge money was spent in Senate elections for horse-trading.

She said election commission should not issue notification of Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory and legal action should also be taken against Gillani's son.

The PTI leaders said that ECP is a constitutional body and it should treat everyone as per law.

