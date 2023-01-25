(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECP has de-notified the PTI lawmakers despite that they requested it not to do so.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday denotified 43 lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The 43 PTI leaders who were de-notified in the last phase include Riaz Fatiyana, Sardar Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Murtaza Iqbal, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Haji Imtiaz Chaudhry, Lal Chand, Jawad Hussain, Nosheen Hamid, Manza Hassan, Saima Nadeem, Tashfeen Safdar, Subia Kamal Khan, Zil-i-Huma, Rukhsana Naveed and Ghazala Saifee.

The development took place after the party announced that its lawmakers were withdrawing their resignations and returning to the assembly in a bid to claim the posts of the leader of the opposition and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, a powerful NA body that keeps a check on government spending.

Just a day ago, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf approved the resignations of the PTI MNAs in the lower house despite their request for withdrawal of the resignations, raising the total to 123.

The Election Commission last week had denotified 80 members of the PTI and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of the Awami Muslim League and Imran Khan’s ally.

After acceptance of 123 resignations, only dissident PTI lawmakers are left in the National Assembly.

Though former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been disqualified from his seat in the Mianwali constituency, he has won from six Constituencies in the by-elections of 11 vacant seats of the National Assembly.

He has not taken yet an oath from any of the winning seats while another PTI candidate Maulvi Mehmood, who won the election from the seat that fell vacant due to the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain from Karachi, is yet to take oath.

The PTI on Monday approached the ECP that it had withdrawn the resignations and that the commission should not denotify its members.