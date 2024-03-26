Open Menu

ECP Issues Revised List For Upcoming Senate Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 09:51 PM

ECP issues revised list for upcoming Senate elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a revised list of female candidates for upcoming Senate elections to be held on April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a revised list of female candidates for upcoming Senate elections to be held on April 2.

According to Election Commission notification, four candidates will now contest for two reserved seats of the Senate for women from Punjab.

The list features Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt, who secured tickets from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Faiza Malik representing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Sanam Javed nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the Senate seats in Punjab.

The Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) has accepted the appeal of Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

The tribunal comprises of LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan ordered the ECP to include the name of Sanam Javed in the list of the candidates, contesting Senate elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Anusha Rehman April Women Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

10 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

5 minutes ago
 Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held o ..

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March

5 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

5 minutes ago
 Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says ..

Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm

5 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banne ..

Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banned contender

5 minutes ago
President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to p ..

President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary e ..

8 minutes ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

3 minutes ago
 Baltimore residents shocked by bridge collapse

Baltimore residents shocked by bridge collapse

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Naw ..

Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4th cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago
 Registration forms of Private Candidates to be acc ..

Registration forms of Private Candidates to be accepted from March 28: BIEK

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan