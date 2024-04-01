Open Menu

ECP Notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari As Returned Candidate On NA-207

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-207

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday published the name of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian as returned unopposed to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of Bye-Election from the National Assembly Constituency NA-207, Shaheed Benazirabad-I.

According to notification, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been declared as returned candidate at NA-207, in Bye- Election a seat stands vacant after election of Asif Ali Zardari as President Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto was declared winner unopposed as no candidate filed nomination against her.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan From NA-207

Recent Stories

WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's d ..

WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas

8 minutes ago
 IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses hi ..

IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission

13 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

35 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

35 minutes ago
 PSX loses 208 points

PSX loses 208 points

35 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

35 minutes ago
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

35 minutes ago
 98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on ..

98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15

35 minutes ago
 Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

2 hours ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

4 hours ago
 Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambanto ..

Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port

35 minutes ago
 China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ..

China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan