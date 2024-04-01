ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-207

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday published the name of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian as returned unopposed to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of Bye-Election from the National Assembly Constituency NA-207, Shaheed Benazirabad-I.

According to notification, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been declared as returned candidate at NA-207, in Bye- Election a seat stands vacant after election of Asif Ali Zardari as President Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto was declared winner unopposed as no candidate filed nomination against her.