ECP Notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari As Returned Candidate On NA-207
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday published the name of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian as returned unopposed to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of Bye-Election from the National Assembly Constituency NA-207, Shaheed Benazirabad-I.
According to notification, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been declared as returned candidate at NA-207, in Bye- Election a seat stands vacant after election of Asif Ali Zardari as President Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto was declared winner unopposed as no candidate filed nomination against her.
Recent Stories
WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission13 minutes ago
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu38 minutes ago
-
Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar38 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts38 minutes ago
-
Body of missing boy found in fields in DI Khan38 minutes ago
-
Thousands sit in Aitkaf in Bahawalpur38 minutes ago
-
Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals48 minutes ago
-
CCPO attends funeral of martyred head constable48 minutes ago
-
President for early finalization of Transit Trade Agreement with Turkmenistan48 minutes ago
-
Intermediate exams to commence from April 1958 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders held1 hour ago
-
Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE1 hour ago