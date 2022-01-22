ECP notifies the appointment of DCs as DRO in 18 districts of KP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday has notified the Deputy Commissioners as District Returning Officers (DROs) in the KP's second phase of local body elections of 18 districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday has notified the Deputy Commissioners as District Returning Officers (DROs) in the KP's second phase of local body elections of 18 districts.

According to the ECP notification, the 18 districts of KP where LB elections would be held in March have appointed 253 Returning Officers (ROs) and 318 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

The second phase of the local body elections in 18 districts of KP including 7 districts of Hazara division where district Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and district Kolai Palis the LB elections would be held on 27th March.

After the announcement of the LB elections schedule, political parties and independent candidates have started their campaign with door-to-door meetings public gatherings. Candidates have also started meeting people and attending funeral processions, marriages and other public gatherings to convince their voters.

Interestingly, for the upcoming LB elections mostly young candidates from all political parties and independents are expected as during the first phase of elections in district Haripur, the three winning Tehsil Chairmen were quite young.