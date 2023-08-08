ECP to announce schedule of general elections: Ahsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible to announce the schedule of the next elections in the country.

We are bound to follow the decision of Council of Common Interest (CCI), about holding elections in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The delimitation process is necessary for conducting general elections across the country, he said.

Commenting on Imran Khan, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader had been found involved in the character assassination of the members of the rival party.

He said the PTI leader was also found guilty of a crime in Toshakhana and foreign funding case. He said that Imran's regime had tried to damage the economic and political system of this country during four year period.

He said all the national institutions are trying to boost the business sector of Pakistan. He said that all our efforts are being made to streamline the system of this country.

To a question about selecting a name for interim prime minister, he said consultations are underway for finalizing the name.