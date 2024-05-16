IHC disposes of case regarding price of roti, naan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of a petition with regard to the price of naan and roti in capital after the court was told that rate had been fixed with consultation of stakeholders.

During hearing, the court was told that price of roti would be Rs 16 and Naan Rs 20 in rural areas of the capital while in urban areas the price would be Rs18 and Rs 22, respectively.

The Naanbai association informed the court about the new price and requested the court to grant permission to withdraw their case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case wherein Naanbai assocation’s lawyer and state counsel appeared before the court.

The court had previously directed the commissioner office to fix the price with consultation of naanbai association.