ECP To Publish Revised List Of Senate Candidates On Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will publish the revised list of candidates for Senate elections from four provinces and the federal capital on Tuesday
The Election tribunals have concluded appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for Senate elections.
The Election tribunals have concluded appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for Senate elections.
Nomination paper withdrawals are permitted until Wednesday.
The election for the 48 vacant seats in the upper house is scheduled for April 2.
In the federal capital, National Assembly members will vote for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema.
Members of the four provincial assemblies will also vote, electing seven senators for general seats, two for women seats, and two for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province. Additionally, one senator for non-Muslims will be elected from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.
