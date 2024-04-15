ECP’s Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured During By-elections: DPO Dera
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood on Monday said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district during by-elections to held on 21 April.
He stated this while chairing an important meeting regarding the upcoming by-elections on NA-44 DIKhan. The meeting was held to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of by-elections.
The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Dera Muzamal Khan, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak, DSP Headquarters Dera Anwar Khan, DSP Paharpur Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani, SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan, SHO Sadar Malik Sajid, SHO Dera Town Khalid Javed, SHO Bandkorai Safdar Khan, SHO Paharpur Samar Abbas, Inspector Fazlur Rahman, Aftab Alam Khan and other officials were also present during the meeting.
The DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector in-charges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.
He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the district.
