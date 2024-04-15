Open Menu

ECP’s Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured During By-elections: DPO Dera

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during by-elections: DPO Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood on Monday said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district during by-elections to held on 21 April.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting regarding the upcoming by-elections on NA-44 DIKhan. The meeting was held to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of by-elections.

The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Dera Muzamal Khan, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak, DSP Headquarters Dera Anwar Khan, DSP Paharpur Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani, SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan, SHO Sadar Malik Sajid, SHO Dera Town Khalid Javed, SHO Bandkorai Safdar Khan, SHO Paharpur Samar Abbas, Inspector Fazlur Rahman, Aftab Alam Khan and other officials were also present during the meeting.

The DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector in-charges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty. 

He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the district.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Saddar Aftab Alam April All NA-44

Recent Stories

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

41 minutes ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

44 minutes ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

1 hour ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

4 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

7 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

7 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

7 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan