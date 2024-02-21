Open Menu

Education Dept. Issues Notices To 13 Teachers Over Poor Performances

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Department of Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued show-cause notices to 13 teachers of different cadres who showed zero performance in the matriculation examinations.

It has been directed to send an explanation within seven days and action against the teachers who showed poor performance in the matriculation exams is ongoing on behalf of the education department, an official of the education department said here Wednesday.

He disclosed that more than 150 teachers, principals, vice principals were issued formal show-cause notices and were asked to explain.

The education department issued show cause notices to thirteen teachers of different cadres including Salahuddin, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Zakaria, Tariq Shah, Shahid Shahzad, Khalidur Rehman, Naveedur Rehman and Fawad Saeed Government High school, Badaber village, Abdul Wahab of GHS Nothia Jadeed Peshawar, GHSS Garhi Sherdad Peshawar Muhammad Fahim, Ghulam Sarwar Khan GHS Jatai Bala Peshawar.

Show-cause notices have been issued to Muhammad Iqbal GHSPAF Shaheen Camp and Sufyan Ali Khan GHSPAF Shaheen Camp Peshawar for poor performance, the official said.

APP/ijz/excel

