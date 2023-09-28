Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has lauded the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore over its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering artistic talents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has lauded the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore over its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering artistic talents.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Crafting Histories Project' visual display at the NCA here on Thursday, he highlighted the government's dedication to providing support to the institution within budget constraints.

The exhibition, a collaborative effort with Glasgow Life Museums and Galleries and the British Council, will be held at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery at the NCA until October 8.

Minister Sindhi expressed his admiration for the exceptional abilities of NCA's students, emphasising that such exhibitions play a crucial role in raising cultural awareness among the younger generation.

Sindhi also voiced his desire for the NCA to establish a museum, preserving images and artifacts from post-1857 Subcontinent history.

He pledged to contribute significantly to laying the foundation for the museum, which he believed would serve as a valuable educational resource on the history of Pakistan and the Subcontinent.



The minister also commended the students' outstanding photography and minimalist art showcased at the event.

The inauguration saw the presence of faculty head Maliha Noorani, deans from various departments, and a large number of students.

In his address at the event, NCA Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.

Murtaza Jafari, stressed the importance of safeguarding joint cultural heritage. He praised the British Council's 'Crafting Histories Project' as a crucial initiative that brings together shared cultures and histories between Britain and South Asia.

This project, led by young individuals, aims to educate youth about their common history and heritage.

The 'Crafting Histories Project' stands as a testament to NCA's commitment to cultural preservation and education, with support from government officials like Minister Sindhi and collaborative efforts with international partners.