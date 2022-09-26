Education ministry announces vacant positions of 3 major universities of federal capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced the vacant positions of Vice Chancellors and Rector of three major universities of the federal capital.

According to official sources, the posts of Vice Chancellors of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Allama Iqbal Open University and Rector, International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad soon to be vacant and will be filled through legal process.

The Search Committee for appointment of Vice Chancellors/Rector, constituted by the President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan/Chancellor, Federally Chartered Universities invites applications from accomplished and strongly motivated academic leaders and administrators who can further develop and improve the management of the important institutions of intellectual growth and higher learning.

As per details of eligibility criteria, the applicant shall not be more than 65 years of age on the last date fixed for submission of applications.

However, he/she may have earned a Ph.D Degree from an HEC recognized or UNESCO - listed institutions.

The candidates must have experience in a Senior Academic, Research and Management leadership position, while he/she may also possess distinguished Research and Publications record.

Similarly, as per details of qualification and experience, the applicants will be assessed according to their academic and leadership abilities and attainments, as well as significant evidence of scholarship, administration, meaningful research, strategic planning, financial management and resource development.

A holistic understanding of issues pertaining to the higher education sector including enhancement of pedagogy and quality assurance, research and development, impact on economy, development of human and financial resources, and constructive social interaction with communities by developing enabling environment in the universities, will be considered as a major asset, it added.

The Education Ministry said that according to terms of appointment, the Vice Chancellor / Rector shall be appointed by the Chancellor for a period of 4 years / as provided under law and will be entitled to draw "Vice Chancellor Salary Package" as approved by the Chancellor.

Appropriately experienced candidates capable of taking up the challenge of the position may apply online on the prescribed proforma by uploading detailed CV, copies of testimonials, experience certificates and other documentary proofs of accomplishments; at careers.hec.gov.pk or Ministry's website within ten (10) days of publication of this advertisement including a separate plan not more than 300 words for the particular institution for which they apply along with one page letter of Intent and detail of their publications. Those already in Government/Semi Government service are required to apply through proper channel.

Only shortlisted candidate will be called for interview for which no TA/DA will be admissible.

For any query, the candidates are aksed to contact Raja Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, Joint SecretARY(Policy), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.