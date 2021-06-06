Educational Institutions to resume physical classes on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The public and private sector educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to resume physical classes in staggered manner from Monday.

In that regard, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) and and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has directed all public and private schools and colleges to start physical classes under strict SOPs.

FDE has directed all heads of Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) urban and rural areas to resume physical classes in staggered manner from June 07, 2021(Monday).

The letter further stated that in pursuant to decision taken at NCOC, the Area Education Officers and heads of institutions are directed to resume their educational activities for classes I-VIII and BS/ADP in addition to already ongoing SSC and HSSC classes. It has also been directed to comply with already notified SOPs with the timings already communicated.

All heads of Institution are also advised to direct their teaching staff to devise strategies to cover syllabus with a schedule of classroom assessments to diagnose weak areas of the students.

The identified areas then must be focused to cover through remedial strategies appropriate to every grade level, the letter mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that all classroom assessments shall be designed and conducted during routine classes without interrupting rest of the classes of the day. It is further emphasized that exemption in working hours already notified shall not be allowed whatever the case may be.

Moreover, decision regarding annual examination for class I-VIII shall be communicated as advice is received from competent authority.

However, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has also notified regarding reopening of educational institutions from Monday, asking all under departments to resume physical classes in staggered manner and under strict SOPs.