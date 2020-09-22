UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Institutions Will Be Opened Gradually, Says Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:28 PM

Educational institutions will be opened gradually, says Shafqat Mahmood

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has appealed to the public to ensure wearing masks to stop spread of Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) The educational institutions would be opened gradually, with clear warning to close all those schools if they violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday.

Shafqat Mahmood said Covid-19 situation was under control.

He was addressing a press conference flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The education Minister said that several schools were shut down after they violated SOPs.

The statement comes at the moment when Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were going to allow Class VI to VIII.

“At least the health of the general public was analyzed for one week,” said Mr.

Mahmood, pointing out that the schools were opened after consultation with all the provinces.

He stated that Sindh had sought one-week time to analyze the situation.

“It was our wish to open all schools at the same time,” he further said, adding that joint-decision would have been better.

He also said that the level of Coronavirus was quite low as compared to other parts of the world.

“We will analyze the situation again to open Primary schools soon,” Shafqat Mahmood said.

Faisal Sultan said that wearing masks was the only way to stop spread of Covid-19. He urged the entire public to wear masks.

Mr. Sultan said that there was no much change even after opening schools across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Same All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Swedish Prisons Put on 'High Alert' Due to Overpop ..

13 minutes ago

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

13 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in KP, 1.6m vaccinated ..

13 minutes ago

Hundreds of SIM swap fraud cases ‘reduced to one ..

31 minutes ago

Peace Day Celebrations: Youth role during Covid-19 ..

39 minutes ago

Police arrest four drug Pushers recovers 6510 gram ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.