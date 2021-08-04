Educational institutions will reopen with vaccinated staff: Shafqat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday announced that the educational institutions across the country, except Sindh will be reopened in staggered manners and with vaccinated staff.

Addressing a press conference after chairing Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) Meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Shafqat Mahmood directed to vaccinate the teachers and students aged above 18 of higher educational institutions.

The conference was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik and Provincial Education and Health Ministers via video link.

All the decisions were taken unanimously in consultation with the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shafqat said the educational institutions of province Sindh will continue to be closed till August 08, adding, the decision regarding their reopening will be taken by the province after reviewing the disease situation.

He said, as the educational institutions at intermediate and university level will also be opened, therefore the vaccination of teachers and students was mandatory.

He said the vaccination percentage of teachers at Intermediate level was observed at 83 percent, while it is lower at university level which needs to be increased.

The Provincial Education Minister requested to made special efforts for the vaccination of students, teachers and other staffers in universities in their respective provinces, he mentioned.

He informed that the deadline for vaccination of transportation staff (drivers,etc) of the educational institutions was August 31, 2021. They must get vaccinated before the deadline.

Talking about the examinations, Federal Education Minister said that these would continue as per schedule across the country while Sindh province will issue new timetable of exams after reviewing the pandemic situation.

He said that as per the decision of Provincial Education Minister at IPEMC, it was agreed that the exams of only elective subjects from class 9th to 12th will be taken and the marks taken by students in these subjects will also be given proportionally in compulsory subjects.

"All students from class 9th to 12th will be given additional five percent marks in compulsory subjects as most of students' take more marks in these subjects according to a research" he added.

He vowed to vaccinate entire staffers of each and every educational departments attached with the Ministry of Federal Education.

At the end of press conference, Shafqat Mahmood gave special message to the students, saying that they should not believe on fake news being circulated on social media.

He urged them to only pay attention on the decisions which were being announced officially by the Ministry of Federal Education.

He also urged them to pay attention on their health and education rather to focus on rumors.

"The next IPEMC Meeting will be held on August 25 to review the pandemic situation across the country" Minister told.